가나 세디 모잠비크 메티칼 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 모잠비크 메티칼 is currently 4.440 today, reflecting a -0.135% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.707% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 모잠비크 메티칼 has fluctuated between a high of 4.472 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 4.440 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.210% decrease in value.