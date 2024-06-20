가나 세디 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. is currently 1.063 today, reflecting a -0.132% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.886% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 몰디브 루피야스 (Rufiyaas) 로 이주. has fluctuated between a high of 1.083 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 1.062 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -1.318% decrease in value.