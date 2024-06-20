가나 세디 to Myanmar kyats Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the 가나 세디 to Myanmar kyats history summary. This is the 가나 세디 (GHS) to Myanmar kyats (MMK) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of GHS and MMK historical data from 20-06-2019 to 20-06-2024.
가나 세디 to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history
The exchange rate for 가나 세디 to Myanmar kyats is currently 146.858 today, reflecting a -0.058% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.559% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 147.683 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 146.737 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.211% decrease in value.
가나 세디 → 미얀마 짯 변환 방법
- 1
금액 입력
변환할 금액을 상자에 입력하세요.
- 2
통화 선택
드롭다운을 클릭하여 첫 번째 드롭다운에서 GHS을(를) 소스 통화로 선택하고, 두 번째 드롭다운에서 MMK을(를) 대상 통화로 선택하세요.
- 3
이상입니다.
환율계산기에 현재 GHS → MMK 환율 및 지난 1일, 1주일 또는 1개월간 변화된 환율이 표시됩니다.
