가나 세디 라오스 KIPS로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 라오스 KIPS로 is currently 1,532.200 today, reflecting a 0.002% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.225% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 라오스 KIPS로 has fluctuated between a high of 1,535.400 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 1,520.760 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.313% decrease in value.