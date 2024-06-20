가나 세디 쿠웨이트 디나르로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 쿠웨이트 디나르로 is currently 0.021 today, reflecting a -0.159% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.488% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 쿠웨이트 디나르로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.022 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.021 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.211% decrease in value.