가나 세디 키르기스스탄 솜족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 키르기스스탄 솜족 is currently 6.089 today, reflecting a 0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.227% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 키르기스스탄 솜족 has fluctuated between a high of 6.165 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 6.077 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.932% decrease in value.