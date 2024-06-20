가나 세디 아이티 구르드로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 아이티 구르드로 is currently 9.241 today, reflecting a -0.097% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.897% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 아이티 구르드로 has fluctuated between a high of 9.324 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 9.204 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.666% decrease in value.