가나 세디 온두라스 렘피라로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 온두라스 렘피라로 is currently 1.734 today, reflecting a -0.170% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.265% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 온두라스 렘피라로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.739 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 1.726 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.433% decrease in value.