가나 세디 to Hong Kong dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 to Hong Kong dollars is currently 0.545 today, reflecting a -0.154% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.582% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 to Hong Kong dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.548 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 0.545 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.214% decrease in value.