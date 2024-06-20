가나 세디 도미니카 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 도미니카 페소로 is currently 4.118 today, reflecting a -0.123% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.269% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 도미니카 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 4.173 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 4.110 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.282% decrease in value.