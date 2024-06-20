가나 세디 방글라데시 타카족 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 방글라데시 타카족 is currently 8.205 today, reflecting a -0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.465% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 방글라데시 타카족 has fluctuated between a high of 8.257 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 8.196 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.239% increase in value.