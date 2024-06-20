가나 세디 호주 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 가나 세디 호주 달러 is currently 0.105 today, reflecting a -0.267% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 가나 세디 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.656% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 가나 세디 호주 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 0.106 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.105 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.263% decrease in value.