건지 파운드 to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 776.132 today, reflecting a -0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.023% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 780.482 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 775.180 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.236% increase in value.