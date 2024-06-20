건지 파운드 바누아투 바투로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 바누아투 바투로 is currently 153.146 today, reflecting a 0.101% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.657% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 바누아투 바투로 has fluctuated between a high of 154.159 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 152.140 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.493% increase in value.