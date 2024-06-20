건지 파운드 우루과이 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 우루과이 페소로 is currently 50.068 today, reflecting a -0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.055% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 우루과이 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 50.208 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 49.621 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.530% increase in value.