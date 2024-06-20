건지 파운드 탄자니아 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 탄자니아 실링 is currently 3,329.510 today, reflecting a 0.355% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.329% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 탄자니아 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 3,340.850 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 3,308.300 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.363% increase in value.