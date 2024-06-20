건지 파운드 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 is currently 5.119 today, reflecting a -0.302% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.180% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 has fluctuated between a high of 5.194 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 5.117 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.311% decrease in value.