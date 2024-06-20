건지 파운드 to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 to New Zealand dollars is currently 2.073 today, reflecting a 0.193% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.242% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 2.079 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 2.065 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.226% increase in value.