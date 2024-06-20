건지 파운드 나이지리아 나이라 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 나이지리아 나이라 is currently 1,897.520 today, reflecting a 0.014% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.068% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 나이지리아 나이라 has fluctuated between a high of 1,942.100 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 1,877.490 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -1.362% decrease in value.