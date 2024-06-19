건지 파운드 조지아 라리로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 조지아 라리로 is currently 3.555 today, reflecting a -1.503% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -3.004% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 조지아 라리로 has fluctuated between a high of 3.669 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 3.551 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.374% decrease in value.