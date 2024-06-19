건지 파운드 벨라루스 루블 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 벨라루스 루블 is currently 4.160 today, reflecting a 0.083% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.575% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 벨라루스 루블 has fluctuated between a high of 4.185 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 4.140 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.254% decrease in value.