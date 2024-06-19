건지 파운드 아르헨티나 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 건지 파운드 아르헨티나 페소로 is currently 1,152.020 today, reflecting a 0.081% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 건지 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.176% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 건지 파운드 아르헨티나 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 1,154.100 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 1,142.730 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.495% increase in value.