조지아 라리 to Cfa franc beac exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 to Cfa franc beac is currently 218.417 today, reflecting a 1.571% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 3.117% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 to Cfa franc beac has fluctuated between a high of 218.650 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 211.713 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.413% increase in value.