조지아 라리 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. is currently 9,106.550 today, reflecting a 1.613% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.521% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 베트남 동에 오신 것을 환영합니다. has fluctuated between a high of 9,114.590 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 8,865.450 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.358% increase in value.