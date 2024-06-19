조지아 라리 우루과이 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 우루과이 페소로 is currently 14.090 today, reflecting a 1.495% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 3.203% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 우루과이 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 14.102 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 13.589 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.580% increase in value.