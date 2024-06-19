조지아 라리 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 8,093.780 today, reflecting a 2.136% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.695% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 8,100.730 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 7,853.130 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.702% increase in value.