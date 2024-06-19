조지아 라리 러시아 루블로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 러시아 루블로 is currently 29.876 today, reflecting a -0.618% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a -3.872% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 러시아 루블로 has fluctuated between a high of 31.847 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 29.330 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -2.931% decrease in value.