조지아 라리 자메이카 달러로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 자메이카 달러로 is currently 55.712 today, reflecting a 1.714% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.673% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 자메이카 달러로 has fluctuated between a high of 55.760 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 54.126 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.363% increase in value.