조지아 라리 헝가리 포린트 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 헝가리 포린트 is currently 131.803 today, reflecting a 1.977% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 3.330% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 헝가리 포린트 has fluctuated between a high of 132.004 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 127.462 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.688% increase in value.