조지아 라리 케이프 베르데 에스쿠도스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 케이프 베르데 에스쿠도스 is currently 36.872 today, reflecting a 1.620% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.991% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 케이프 베르데 에스쿠도스 has fluctuated between a high of 36.903 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 35.679 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.386% increase in value.