조지아 라리 벨라루스 루블 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 벨라루스 루블 is currently 1.170 today, reflecting a 1.689% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.485% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 벨라루스 루블 has fluctuated between a high of 1.171 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.139 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.364% increase in value.