조지아 라리 부탄응굴트룸스과 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 조지아 라리 부탄응굴트룸스과 is currently 29.849 today, reflecting a 1.781% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 조지아 라리 has remained relatively stable, with a 2.439% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 조지아 라리 부탄응굴트룸스과 has fluctuated between a high of 29.873 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 29.100 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.374% increase in value.