포클랜드 제도 파운드 수리남 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 수리남 달러 is currently 39.812 today, reflecting a 0.102% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.842% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 수리남 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 40.977 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 39.705 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -1.205% decrease in value.