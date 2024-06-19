포클랜드 제도 파운드 세이셸 루피로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 세이셸 루피로 is currently 17.921 today, reflecting a -6.005% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.937% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 세이셸 루피로 has fluctuated between a high of 19.072 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 17.123 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 8.426% increase in value.