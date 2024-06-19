포클랜드 제도 파운드 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 is currently 10.492 today, reflecting a 0.056% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.948% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 has fluctuated between a high of 10.696 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 10.452 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 1.555% increase in value.