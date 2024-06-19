포클랜드 제도 파운드 사우디아라비아 리얄 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 사우디아라비아 리얄 is currently 4.770 today, reflecting a 0.081% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.781% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 사우디아라비아 리얄 has fluctuated between a high of 4.808 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 4.751 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.249% decrease in value.