포클랜드 제도 파운드 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. is currently 9,570.010 today, reflecting a 0.132% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.709% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 파라과이 과라니족에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 9,638.330 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 9,527.580 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.241% increase in value.