포클랜드 제도 파운드 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. is currently 4294.960 today, reflecting a 0.101% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.747% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 몽골 투그릭족에 속한다. has fluctuated between a high of 4327.290 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 4272.120 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.392% decrease in value.