포클랜드 제도 파운드 to Myanmar kyats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 to Myanmar kyats is currently 2,673.860 today, reflecting a 0.169% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.796% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 to Myanmar kyats has fluctuated between a high of 2,695.310 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 2,662.920 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.248% decrease in value.