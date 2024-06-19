포클랜드 제도 파운드 마케도니아 데나르로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 마케도니아 데나르로 is currently 73.291 today, reflecting a 0.087% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.538% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 마케도니아 데나르로 has fluctuated between a high of 73.407 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 72.752 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.238% increase in value.