포클랜드 제도 파운드 자메이카 달러로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 자메이카 달러로 is currently 197.993 today, reflecting a 0.114% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.628% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 자메이카 달러로 has fluctuated between a high of 199.527 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 196.693 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.294% increase in value.