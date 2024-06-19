포클랜드 제도 파운드 헝가리 포린트 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 헝가리 포린트 is currently 468.633 today, reflecting a 0.403% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.170% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 헝가리 포린트 has fluctuated between a high of 473.397 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 465.938 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a 0.507% increase in value.