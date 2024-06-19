포클랜드 제도 파운드 과테말라 케찰스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 과테말라 케찰스 is currently 9.866 today, reflecting a 0.124% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.116% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 과테말라 케찰스 has fluctuated between a high of 9.978 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 9.833 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a -0.235% decrease in value.