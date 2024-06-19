포클랜드 제도 파운드 조지아 라리로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 조지아 라리로 is currently 3.551 today, reflecting a -1.640% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -3.509% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 조지아 라리로 has fluctuated between a high of 3.681 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 3.551 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.374% decrease in value.