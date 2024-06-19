포클랜드 제도 파운드 스위스 프랑으로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 포클랜드 제도 파운드 스위스 프랑으로 is currently 1.125 today, reflecting a 0.187% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.747% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 포클랜드 제도 파운드 스위스 프랑으로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.146 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 1.122 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.343% decrease in value.