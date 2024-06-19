피지 달러 탄자니아 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 탄자니아 실링 is currently 1162.470 today, reflecting a 0.468% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.407% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 탄자니아 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 1165.050 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 1154.210 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.662% decrease in value.