피지 달러 to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 to New Taiwan dollars is currently 14.386 today, reflecting a 0.141% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.246% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 14.451 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 14.278 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.661% decrease in value.