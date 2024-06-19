피지 달러 터키 리라로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 터키 리라로 is currently 14.471 today, reflecting a 0.190% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.994% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 터키 리라로 has fluctuated between a high of 14.572 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 14.315 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.894% increase in value.