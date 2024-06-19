피지 달러 튀니지 디나르 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 튀니지 디나르 is currently 1.392 today, reflecting a 0.206% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.697% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 튀니지 디나르 has fluctuated between a high of 1.398 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 1.381 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.682% decrease in value.