피지 달러 to Eswatini Emalangeni exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 피지 달러 to Eswatini Emalangeni is currently 7.978 today, reflecting a -0.402% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 피지 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a -2.094% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 피지 달러 to Eswatini Emalangeni has fluctuated between a high of 8.248 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 7.976 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.698% decrease in value.